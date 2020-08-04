$751.25 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will announce sales of $751.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $743.00 million and the highest is $759.49 million. Applied Industrial Technologies reported sales of $882.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Industrial Technologies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $159,163.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,511.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $70.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

