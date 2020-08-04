Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $559.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post sales of $559.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $562.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $555.70 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $535.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.53. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $138,518.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

