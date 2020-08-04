$10.62 Million in Sales Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will post sales of $10.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.10 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $7.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year sales of $44.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.64 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $61.79 million, with estimates ranging from $48.78 million to $73.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 132.76% and a negative return on equity of 136.82%.

MBII has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBII opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.25. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

