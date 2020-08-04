$8.83 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report $8.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $11.19 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $14.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $66.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $70.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $116.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.64 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $754,255.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,243.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $256,575.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,673. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 147.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 32.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

