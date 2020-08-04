Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post sales of $390.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.89 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $442.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $38.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $554,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.0% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

