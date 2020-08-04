Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post sales of $283.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.86 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $281.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

AMH stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

