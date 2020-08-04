Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.97 Million

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will post sales of $20.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.60 million. Catchmark Timber Trust reported sales of $28.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $100.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.60 million to $105.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $108.04 million, with estimates ranging from $105.03 million to $111.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $478.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 661,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 504,820 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 453,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 242,277 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

