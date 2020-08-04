American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.12 Million

Analysts expect that American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) will report sales of $24.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American National BankShares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.04 million and the lowest is $23.20 million. American National BankShares posted sales of $24.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American National BankShares will report full year sales of $97.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $100.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $92.83 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American National BankShares.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised shares of American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $246.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07. American National BankShares has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

