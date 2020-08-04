$832.23 Million in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will post $832.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $924.33 million and the lowest is $723.90 million. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of AEO opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.14.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

