Pi Financial Increases CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$113.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Pi Financial from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIB.A. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$116.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$88.00 to C$91.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.50.

GIB.A opened at C$95.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI has a 52 week low of C$67.23 and a 52 week high of C$114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

