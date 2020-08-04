Cigna (NYSE:CI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

CI opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.37. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,163,476.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,983 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,379. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Cigna by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cigna by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,123 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Cigna by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $746,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,512,000. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Cigna by 1,063.5% during the 1st quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 485,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after purchasing an additional 444,003 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

