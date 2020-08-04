Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $5.86 on Friday. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $10,161,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

