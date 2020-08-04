Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $40.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

