United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.30 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UMC. TheStreet upgraded United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,377,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 298,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 906,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 526,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.