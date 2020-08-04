SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Shares of SM opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 5.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 97.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

