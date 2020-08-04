U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

SLCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $262.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in U.S. Silica by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

