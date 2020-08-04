Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. G.Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gabelli cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

OIS opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

