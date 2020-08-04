Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.70 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.72.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.18.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $250.99 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 199.92%. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Baytex Energy during the second quarter worth $5,500,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Baytex Energy by 30.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,243,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 519,133 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Baytex Energy by 203.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,957,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 12,718,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baytex Energy by 80.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,567,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 9,614,078 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

