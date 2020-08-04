Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $131.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $132.03. The stock has a market cap of $325.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.