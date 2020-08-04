Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAT. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Shares of CAT opened at $131.78 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.60 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

