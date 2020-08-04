Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAT. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.
Shares of CAT opened at $131.78 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.60 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
