Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHMI. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.24 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $16.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 86.62%. The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

