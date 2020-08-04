Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,350 ($16.61) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.71) to GBX 1,280 ($15.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.38) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Compass Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,370 ($16.86) in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,470 ($18.09) to GBX 1,340 ($16.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,276.94 ($15.71).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,078 ($13.27) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 11.01 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,150 ($26.46). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,382.91.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.20 ($0.45) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Group will post 8973.0001954 EPS for the current year.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Analyst Recommendations for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

