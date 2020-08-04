D. R. Horton (DHI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

D. R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2020 – D. R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/30/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $75.00.

7/29/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/29/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/22/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $69.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – D. R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

7/21/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $63.00 to $78.00.

7/16/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $57.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – D. R. Horton is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – D. R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/15/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $51.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $56.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – D. R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,232,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after buying an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after buying an additional 1,520,575 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,346,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,766,000 after buying an additional 994,880 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,050,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

