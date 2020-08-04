D. R. Horton (DHI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

D. R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/3/2020 – D. R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/30/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $75.00.
- 7/29/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 7/29/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 7/22/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $69.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2020 – D. R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.
- 7/21/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $63.00 to $78.00.
- 7/16/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $57.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2020 – D. R. Horton is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2020 – D. R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 6/15/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $51.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2020 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $56.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2020 – D. R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88.
D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,232,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after buying an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after buying an additional 1,520,575 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,346,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,766,000 after buying an additional 994,880 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,050,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
