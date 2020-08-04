Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.78

News headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news impact score of 1.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMAO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $237.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,834.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

