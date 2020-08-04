Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ecopetrol (EC)

Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2020 – Ecopetrol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

7/23/2020 – Ecopetrol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

7/17/2020 – Ecopetrol was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2020 – Ecopetrol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

6/22/2020 – Ecopetrol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

6/15/2020 – Ecopetrol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

6/9/2020 – Ecopetrol was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

EC opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol SA has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

Get Ecopetrol SA alerts:

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol SA will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 725.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.