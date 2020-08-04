Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Danone (BN)

Danone (EPA: BN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/31/2020 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($73.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($71.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Danone was given a new €73.00 ($82.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Danone was given a new €71.00 ($79.78) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Danone was given a new €58.00 ($65.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Danone had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2020 – Danone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €58.00 ($65.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($71.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Danone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €73.00 ($82.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Danone was given a new €73.00 ($82.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Danone was given a new €69.00 ($77.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($75.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BN stock opened at €56.82 ($63.84) on Tuesday. Danone SA has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($81.04). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.00.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Danone SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.