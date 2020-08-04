Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Danone (BN)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Danone (EPA: BN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 7/31/2020 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($73.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/30/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/30/2020 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($71.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/30/2020 – Danone was given a new €73.00 ($82.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/24/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/20/2020 – Danone was given a new €71.00 ($79.78) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/9/2020 – Danone was given a new €58.00 ($65.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2020 – Danone had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 7/6/2020 – Danone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €58.00 ($65.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($71.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/29/2020 – Danone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 6/29/2020 – Danone was given a new €73.00 ($82.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/23/2020 – Danone was given a new €73.00 ($82.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/19/2020 – Danone was given a new €69.00 ($77.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/16/2020 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($75.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BN stock opened at €56.82 ($63.84) on Tuesday. Danone SA has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($81.04). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.00.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Danone SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Caterpillar Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co
Caterpillar Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Rating Reiterated by Wedbush
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Rating Reiterated by Wedbush
Compass Group Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank
Compass Group Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank
D. R. Horton – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
D. R. Horton – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.78
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.78
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ecopetrol
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ecopetrol


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report