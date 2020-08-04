Gentex (GNTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2020 – Gentex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2020 – Gentex had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Gentex was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/18/2020 – Gentex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/11/2020 – Gentex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/29/2020 – Gentex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Gentex had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Gentex Co alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gentex by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $3,388,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Gentex by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.