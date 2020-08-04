Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 112 ($1.38) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of LON VVO opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vivo Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 136.80 ($1.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.67. The stock has a market cap of $932.47 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £24,850 ($30,580.85).

Vivo Energy Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Caterpillar Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co
Caterpillar Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Rating Reiterated by Wedbush
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Rating Reiterated by Wedbush
Compass Group Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank
Compass Group Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank
D. R. Horton – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
D. R. Horton – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.78
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.78
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ecopetrol
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ecopetrol


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report