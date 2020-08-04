Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 112 ($1.38) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of LON VVO opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vivo Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 136.80 ($1.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.67. The stock has a market cap of $932.47 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £24,850 ($30,580.85).

Vivo Energy Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

