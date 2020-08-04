Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sunniva earned a news sentiment score of -3.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TGIFF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Sunniva has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sunniva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.



