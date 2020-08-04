Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Blackstone Group (BX)

Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2020 – Blackstone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Blackstone Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/23/2020 – Blackstone Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

7/10/2020 – Blackstone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Blackstone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Blackstone Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Blackstone Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Blackstone Group LP alerts:

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.