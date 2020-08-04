Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Insider Richard Rose Acquires 435 Shares of Stock

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Richard Rose acquired 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £152.25 ($187.36).

LON:PMO opened at GBX 34.91 ($0.43) on Tuesday. Premier Oil PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 120.70 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $321.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PMO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded Premier Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 68 ($0.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 35 ($0.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 15 ($0.18) to GBX 22 ($0.27) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 55 ($0.68).

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

