Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $208.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.00. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 20,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $205,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

