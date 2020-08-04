Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP):

8/3/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $66.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

MMP stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,525,000 after purchasing an additional 398,971 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,019.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 199,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 181,447 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

