Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BNP Paribas (BNP)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP):

  • 8/3/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €46.00 ($51.69) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/3/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €49.00 ($55.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/3/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/3/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/31/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €51.00 ($57.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/31/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €42.00 ($47.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/31/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €46.00 ($51.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/24/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €42.00 ($47.19) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/17/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/15/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €54.00 ($60.67) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/10/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/7/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €42.00 ($47.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/6/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €51.00 ($57.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/1/2020 – BNP Paribas had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 6/22/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €46.00 ($51.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/17/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/16/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/15/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €37.20 ($41.80) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 6/8/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA BNP opened at €34.12 ($38.33) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.84. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Caterpillar Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co
Caterpillar Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Rating Reiterated by Wedbush
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Rating Reiterated by Wedbush
Compass Group Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank
Compass Group Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank
D. R. Horton – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
D. R. Horton – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.78
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.78
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ecopetrol
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ecopetrol


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report