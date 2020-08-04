Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BNP Paribas (BNP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP):

8/3/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €46.00 ($51.69) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €49.00 ($55.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €51.00 ($57.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €42.00 ($47.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €46.00 ($51.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €42.00 ($47.19) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €54.00 ($60.67) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €42.00 ($47.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €51.00 ($57.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – BNP Paribas had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/22/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €46.00 ($51.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €37.20 ($41.80) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA BNP opened at €34.12 ($38.33) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.84. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

