Boeing (BA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

7/30/2020 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $194.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $240.00 to $210.00.

7/29/2020 – Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Boeing was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $175.00 to $240.00.

6/10/2020 – Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $185.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Boeing is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $209.00.

6/7/2020 – Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

BA opened at $162.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.43. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

