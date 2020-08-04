PG&E (PCG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PG&E (NYSE: PCG):

8/3/2020 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $13.50 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2020 – PG&E is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – PG&E was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unforeseen natural calamities weigh on utilities like PG&E Corp., thereby pushing up its expenses. Notably, it incurred costs of $786 million for clean-up and repair of its facilities through Mar 31, 2020 in connection with the 2018 Camp fire. The operation and decommissioning of its nuclear power plants expose it to potentially significant liabilities. In January 2019, PG&E Corp filed for bankruptcy, which indicates that the company has been unable to pay off its financial obligations. Unfavorable rulings from CPUC may hurt the company’s operational results. PG&E Corp has also underperformed the industry in the past one year. However, PG&E Corp. boasts a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential.”

7/17/2020 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – PG&E had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

6/29/2020 – PG&E had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – PG&E is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – PG&E is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – PG&E was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp. boasts a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. It strives to optimize generation margins by improving its cost structure, performance and reliability of its nuclear and fossil fuel-fired units. PG&E Corp continues to make considerable investments in gas-related projects, and electric system safety and reliability. PG&E Corp has also outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the operation and decommissioning of its nuclear power plants expose it to potentially significant liabilities. In January 2019, PG&E Corp filed for bankruptcy, which indicates that the company has been unable to pay off its financial obligations. Unfavorable rulings from CPUC may hurt the company’s operational results.”

6/10/2020 – PG&E was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp. boasts a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. It strives to optimize generation margins by improving its cost structure, performance and reliability of its nuclear and fossil fuel-fired units. PG&E Corp continues to make considerable investments in gas-related projects, and electric system safety and reliability. PG&E Corp has also outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the operation and decommissioning of its nuclear power plants expose it to potentially significant liabilities. In January 2019, PG&E Corp filed for bankruptcy, which indicates that the company has been unable to pay off its financial obligations. Unfavorable rulings from CPUC may hurt the company’s operational results.”

6/10/2020 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00.

6/5/2020 – PG&E is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,522,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after buying an additional 3,588,622 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $74,159,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in PG&E by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $56,850,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PG&E by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,352,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 235,446 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

