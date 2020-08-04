Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

7/23/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Alliance Data Systems is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/22/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/12/2020 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $44.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alliance Data’s current trend in consumer-based businesses shifting their marketing spend to data-driven marketing strategies should help in retaining the momentum. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive the top line of the firm. It is believed that acquisitions and divestitures will help it grow inorganically and expand the international footprint. Shares of Alliance Data have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, the company remains focused toward returning value to its shareholders in the form of share buybacks. However, its rising debt levels have led to an increase in interest expenses, raising financial risk and straining margin expansion. The company’s increased cost of operations, and higher general and administrative expenses have also affected the margins.”

NYSE ADS opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.50.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director John C. Gerspach acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

