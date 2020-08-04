Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Henrietta Baldock Purchases 880 Shares

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,856.80 ($2,285.01).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Henrietta Baldock bought 842 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,869.24 ($2,300.32).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 220.30 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 224 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 273 ($3.36) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 244.91 ($3.01).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

