Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Henrietta Baldock Purchases 880 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,856.80 ($2,285.01).
Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 1st, Henrietta Baldock bought 842 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,869.24 ($2,300.32).
LON:LGEN opened at GBX 220.30 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.80.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.
