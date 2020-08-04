Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) Insider Philip Kirkham Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) insider Philip Kirkham purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($6,645.34).

LON:HDD opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.93. Hardide Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 76.91 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $15.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

About Hardide

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

