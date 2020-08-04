Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Brian Gilvary Buys 9,777 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Brian Gilvary purchased 9,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($12,392.70).

BARC opened at GBX 103.82 ($1.28) on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.66) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.35) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 151.93 ($1.87).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

