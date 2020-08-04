Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Insider Adam Councell Buys 3,550 Shares

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Adam Councell acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 558 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £19,809 ($24,377.31).

FSTA stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.26) on Tuesday. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.38). The firm has a market cap of $190.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 695.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 763.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 36.90 ($0.45) by GBX (15.49) (($0.19)). Sell-side analysts forecast that Fuller, Smith & Turner plc will post 6267.6473446 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSTA. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 820 ($10.09) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Fuller, Smith & Turner to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 700 ($8.61) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

