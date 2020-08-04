RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Insider Clare Bousfield Acquires 5,732 Shares of Stock

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) insider Clare Bousfield bought 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £24,876.88 ($30,613.93).

RSA stock opened at GBX 438.40 ($5.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. RSA Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 422.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 441.15.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported GBX 20.60 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 22.70 ($0.28) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, equities research analysts expect that RSA Insurance Group plc will post 4942.9998904 EPS for the current year.

RSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 511 ($6.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 520 ($6.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 551 ($6.78) to GBX 455 ($5.60) in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 580 ($7.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. RSA Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 539.25 ($6.64).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

