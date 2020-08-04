RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Insider Clare Bousfield Acquires 5,732 Shares of Stock

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) insider Clare Bousfield bought 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £24,876.88 ($30,613.93).
RSA stock opened at GBX 438.40 ($5.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. RSA Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 422.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 441.15.
RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported GBX 20.60 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 22.70 ($0.28) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, equities research analysts expect that RSA Insurance Group plc will post 4942.9998904 EPS for the current year.
RSA Insurance Group Company Profile
RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.
