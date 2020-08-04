Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP) Insider Adrian Blair Buys 97,088 Shares

Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP) insider Adrian Blair acquired 97,088 shares of Purplebricks Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £49,514.88 ($60,933.89).

Purplebricks Group stock opened at GBX 46.65 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. Purplebricks Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148 ($1.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Purplebricks Group from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 53 ($0.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Peel Hunt raised Purplebricks Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.54) price objective (down previously from GBX 110 ($1.35)) on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

