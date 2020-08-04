Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Nigel Stein Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Nigel Stein acquired 20,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £85,200 ($104,848.63).

INCH stock opened at GBX 437 ($5.38) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 474.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 530.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.05. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.63. Inchcape plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 725 ($8.92).

Several research firms have issued reports on INCH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 845 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Inchcape from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 640 ($7.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 659 ($8.11).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

