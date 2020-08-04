BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Roger Carr Acquires 40,546 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Roger Carr purchased 40,546 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £199,891.78 ($245,990.38).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 492.10 ($6.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 492.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 543.73. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.28).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.26) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($6.89) to GBX 514 ($6.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 635 ($7.81).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.