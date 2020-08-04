BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Roger Carr Acquires 40,546 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Roger Carr purchased 40,546 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £199,891.78 ($245,990.38).
Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 492.10 ($6.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 492.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 543.73. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.28).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
