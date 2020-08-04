Research Analysts Set Expectations for Capital Power Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPX. Scotiabank cut their price target on Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.00.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$28.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.92. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$20.23 and a 1 year high of C$38.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

