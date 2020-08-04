Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter.
IAG stock opened at C$47.03 on Monday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52-week low of C$30.38 and a 52-week high of C$76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.20.
About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
