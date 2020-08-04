Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTHR. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $116.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.83. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $1,179,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,110 shares of company stock valued at $28,491,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.