Molson Coors Brewing Co Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Sunday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $36.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 76,276 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter worth $815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,272,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

