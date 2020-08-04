T. Rowe Price Group Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

TROW opened at $137.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after acquiring an additional 407,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,851 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

